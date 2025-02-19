Nutrien Ltd. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $118 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $176 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nutrien Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.3% to $5.079 billion from $5.664 billion last year.

Nutrien Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $118 Mln. vs. $176 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $5.079 Bln vs. $5.664 Bln last year.

