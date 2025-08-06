Nutrien Ltd. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.221 billion, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $0.385 billion, or $0.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nutrien Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $1.291 billion or $2.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $10.438 billion from $10.156 billion last year.

Nutrien Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

The company raised 2025 full-year Potash sales volume guidance to 13.9 to 14.5 million tonnes. All other full-year operational guidance ranges remain unchanged.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.545 per share payable on October 17, 2025, to shareholders of record on September 29, 2025.

