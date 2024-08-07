Nutrien Ltd. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $392 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $448 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Nutrien Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $2.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.9% to $10.156 billion from $11.654 billion last year.

Nutrien Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $392 Mln. vs. $448 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.78 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $10.156 Bln vs. $11.654 Bln last year.

