Commodities
NTR

Nutrien lowers 2020 forecast as oil crash hits corn demand

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd said on Wednesday it has seen limited impact from the coronavirus outbreak, but cut its annual forecast as oil downturn hit corn demand.

May 6 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO said on Wednesday it has seen limited impact from the coronavirus outbreak, but cut its annual forecast as oil downturn hit corn demand.

The company said it now expects 2020 adjusted earnings to be between $1.50 per share and $2.10 per share, below the prior range of $1.90 per share to $2.60 per share.

The world's largest potash producer by capacity posted an adjusted loss of 12 cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NTR

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular