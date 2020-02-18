Markets
NTR

Nutrien Issues 2020 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR, NTR.TO) said, for 2020, it expects adjusted net earnings of $1.90 to $2.60 per share and adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 billion to $4.3 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.04. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter adjusted net earnings was $0.09 per share. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.29, for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA declined 28% to $664 million from previous year.

Fourth-quarter sales declined 9% year-on-year to $3.44 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. were down 3% after hours.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NTR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular