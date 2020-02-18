Nutrien Issues 2020 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR, NTR.TO) said, for 2020, it expects adjusted net earnings of $1.90 to $2.60 per share and adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 billion to $4.3 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.04. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter adjusted net earnings was $0.09 per share. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.29, for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA declined 28% to $664 million from previous year.

Fourth-quarter sales declined 9% year-on-year to $3.44 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. were down 3% after hours.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.