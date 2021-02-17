Nutrien fourth-quarter profit more than doubles on strong potash sales

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd's NTR.TO, NTR.N adjusted profit more than doubled in the fourth quarter, helped by higher demand for potash.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company on Wednesday posted adjusted net income of $138 million, or 24 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $54 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

