US Markets
NTR

Nutrien fourth-quarter profit more than doubles on strong potash sales

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd's adjusted profit more than doubled in the fourth quarter, helped by higher demand for potash.

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd's NTR.TO, NTR.N adjusted profit more than doubled in the fourth quarter, helped by higher demand for potash.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company on Wednesday posted adjusted net income of $138 million, or 24 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $54 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NTR

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More