Nutrien Expects To Boost Potash Production By About Half A Million Tonnes In H2 FY21 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd (NTR, NTR.TO) announced Monday that it expects to increase potash production by approximately half a million tonnes in the second half of 2021 compared to earlier expectations, in response to tightening global potash market conditions.

Nutrien has a flexible network of six world-class potash mines with competitively positioned, available capacity that it can utilize to help supply global demand.

Domestic and offshore potash sales volumes are currently fully committed through September, based on our original production profile for 2021.

Nutrien said it will be actively hiring additional employees and adapting its resources to help increase production across most of its potash mines, ramping up its Vanscoy facility in particular.

Nutrien added that it expects these actions to result in upward revisions to potash-related guidance for the second half of 2021 from both a volume and EBITDA perspective.

