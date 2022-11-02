Nutrien cuts full-year profit forecast on lower potash demand, prices

Adds forecast, background

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Top fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO on Wednesday cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast for the second time this year as it expects lower demand and prices for potash.

Rising costs of energy including natural gas, used as a feedstock to make nitrogen-based fertilizers, is hurting fertilizer makers who are already grappling with cooling prices of crop nutrients from the near-record highs they touched earlier this year as farmers cut demand to rein in costs.

Adjusted earnings for 2022 are now expected to be in the range of $13.25 to $14.50 per share, from its previous forecast of $15.80 to $17.80 a share.

Nutrien's third-quarter profit more than doubled to $1.58 billion, or $2.94 a share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $726 million, or $1.25 per share, a year earlier

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.