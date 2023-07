July 11 (Reuters) - Fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO said on Tuesday it has reduced potash production at its Cory potash mine due to International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Canada strike at the Port of Vancouver.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.