Nutrien considers further increase to potash production

CHICAGO, May 3 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO, the world's largest fertilizer company, is assessing whether to further increase potash production as sanctions have disrupted shipments from Russia and Belarus, Chief Executive Ken Seitz said.

The company in March said it planned to increase potash output by nearly 1 million tonnes this year to about 15 million tonnes in response to the uncertainty of supply from Eastern Europe.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek)

