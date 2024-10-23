Nutrien call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Nutrien (NTR) with 7,222 calls trading, 9x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 34.95%. Jan-25 50 calls and Dec-24 52.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.03. Earnings are expected on November 6th.

