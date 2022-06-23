Nutrien Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NTR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nutrien Ltd (Symbol: NTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.43, changing hands as low as $78.88 per share. Nutrien Ltd shares are currently trading off about 8.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTR's low point in its 52 week range is $57.08 per share, with $117.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.95.

