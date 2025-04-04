Markets
NTRB

Nutriband Signs Associate Partnership With Charlotte FC

April 04, 2025 — 07:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nutriband Inc. (NTRB), a developer of transdermal pharmaceutical products, on Friday announced that it has signed an Associate Partnership agreement with Charlotte Football Club.

The company plans to use the partnership to boost its brands, including AI Tape, which is made locally in Charlotte.

Nutriband also aims to promote its Aversa platform and raise awareness about its potential as the world's first and only abuse-deterrent patch for chronic pain management.

AI Tape is made in the USA at the Company's Pocono Pharmaceutical facility in North Carolina.

On Friday, Nutriband closed trading 4.68% lesser at $5.50 on the Nasdaq.

