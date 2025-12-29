Nutriband To Sell A 90% Stake In Pocono Pharma For $5 Million To EarthVision Bio

(RTTNews) - Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) Monday said it has agreed to sell a 90% stake in its subsidiary Pocono Pharmaceutical for $5 million to EarthVision Bio.

Earthvision Bio has developed and are commercializing a new category of sustainable products created by Dr. Gordon Moore, the founder of Intel (INTC), and Dr. Hans Franke, who was board chairman for Chevron Europe.

The company has developed a sustainable way to replace plastic, molded fiber, wood, and paper products with Earth-friendly alternatives.

Nutriband shareholders will retain 10% of the shareholding in Earth Vision Bio following the acquisition.

Nutriband will use the proceeds from the sale of Pocono Pharma towards its continued development of AVERSA Fentanyl which has the potential to be the world's first and only abuse-deterrent opioid patch designed to deter the abuse and misuse and reduce the risk of accidental exposure of transdermal fentanyl patches. AVERSA Fentanyl has the potential to reach annual US sales of $80 million to $200 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.