Nutriband Secures Chinese Patent for AVERSA™ Technology

Nutriband ( (NTRB) ) has issued an announcement.

Nutriband Inc. has secured a full patent from the Chinese National Intellectual Property Administrant for its innovative “Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal System” related to their AVERSA™ technology. This development is pivotal for 4p Therapeutics’ system, which employs taste aversion to combat opioid patch abuse. The AVERSA™ technology aims to enhance the safety of transdermal drugs like fentanyl by preventing misuse while preserving access for patients in need. Nutriband’s technology spans a global patent portfolio, reflecting its potential impact on the pharmaceutical market.

Learn more about NTRB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.