Nutriband Secures Chinese Patent for AVERSA™ Technology

October 31, 2024 — 12:56 pm EDT

Nutriband ( (NTRB) ) has issued an announcement.

Nutriband Inc. has secured a full patent from the Chinese National Intellectual Property Administrant for its innovative “Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal System” related to their AVERSA™ technology. This development is pivotal for 4p Therapeutics’ system, which employs taste aversion to combat opioid patch abuse. The AVERSA™ technology aims to enhance the safety of transdermal drugs like fentanyl by preventing misuse while preserving access for patients in need. Nutriband’s technology spans a global patent portfolio, reflecting its potential impact on the pharmaceutical market.

Learn more about NTRB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

