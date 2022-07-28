Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) shareholders are up 47% this past week, but still in the red over the last three years

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) share price has gained some 83% in the last three months. But the last three years have seen a terrible decline. To wit, the share price sky-dived 80% in that time. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$9.9m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the three-year loss for shareholders.

Because Nutriband made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, Nutriband grew revenue at 52% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 22% a year in the same time period. The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. If the company is low on cash, it may have to raise capital soon.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:NTRB Earnings and Revenue Growth July 28th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Nutriband

A Different Perspective

Nutriband shareholders are down 13% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -14%. Looking back further, the company has lost shareholders 22% a year for three years. That's not really very heartening, although at least the decline has slowed more recently. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Nutriband (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

We will like Nutriband better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

