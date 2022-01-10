Nutriband Inc Shares Close the Week 38.8% Lower - Weekly Wrap

Nutriband Inc (NTRB) shares closed this week 38.8% lower than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 38.8% year-to-date, down 7.8% over the past 12 months, and down 7.8% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, and the S&P 500 fell 1.9%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $10.45 and as low as $6.03 this week.

Trading volume this week was 91.3% lower than the 10-day average and 95.5% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 797.5%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -58.4%

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.