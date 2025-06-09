Nutriband Inc. Expands U.S. Patent Protection for AVERSA™ Transdermal Abuse Deterrent Technology

Nutriband Inc. receives US patent for AVERSA™ technology, enhancing protection against drug abuse in transdermal systems.

Nutriband Inc. has announced the issuance of a new patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, patent number 12,318,492, which expands the company's intellectual property protection for its AVERSA™ transdermal abuse deterrent technology. This technology is designed to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential and can be integrated into transdermal patches. The AVERSA™ technology is also protected internationally, with patents granted in 46 countries, including major markets such as the United States, Europe, and China. Nutriband’s lead product currently in development is the AVERSA™ Fentanyl patch, which has the potential to be the first abuse-deterrent fentanyl pain patch on the market, with estimated peak annual U.S. sales between $80 million and $200 million.

Issuance of a new patent strengthens Nutriband's intellectual property protection for its AVERSA™ transdermal abuse deterrent technology in the United States.

The technology potentially addresses significant public health issues by preventing the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

Nutriband's lead product, the Aversa™ Fentanyl transdermal system, has substantial market potential with projected peak annual US sales estimated between $80 million to $200 million.

The company maintains a strong international patent portfolio, with coverage in 46 countries, enhancing competitive positioning and market opportunities globally.

Despite the issuance of a new patent, Nutriband faces significant uncertainties regarding the actual development and market introduction of its Aversa™ fentanyl transdermal system, as highlighted by the numerous risks stated in the release.

The potential market for the Aversa™ technology is contingent on regulatory approval from the FDA, which is not guaranteed, thereby casting doubt on the expected peak annual sales projections.

The press release emphasizes various risks associated with the company, including the ability to secure necessary financing and navigate competitive and economic challenges, suggesting potential vulnerabilities in its business operations.

What is the significance of the new patent for AVERSA™ technology?

The new patent enhances Nutriband’s intellectual property protection for its abuse deterrent transdermal products in the United States.

How many countries have issued patents for AVERSA™ technology?

Patents for AVERSA™ technology have been issued in 46 countries, including the US, Europe, Japan, and China.

What is Nutriband’s lead product under development?

Nutriband's lead product is Aversa™ Fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system.

What are the potential sales for the Aversa™ Fentanyl patch?

The Aversa™ Fentanyl patch could achieve peak annual US sales estimated between $80 million and $200 million.

How does AVERSA™ technology improve drug safety?

AVERSA™ technology incorporates aversive agents to prevent abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs like fentanyl.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), a company engaged in the development of prescription transdermal pharmaceutical products, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued patent number 12,318,492 on June 3, 2025, entitled "Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal Systems."





The issuance of this patent further expands Nutriband’s intellectual property protection in the United States for its portfolio of abuse deterrent transdermal products based on its proprietary Aversa™ abuse deterrent technology. This technology can be incorporated into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.





The AVERSA™ abuse deterrent technology is protected by a broad international intellectual property portfolio with patents issued in 46 countries including the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, China, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.





Nutriband’s lead product under development is Aversa™ Fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system, with the potential to become the first abuse deterrent pain patch on the market with peak annual US sales estimated to be$80 million to $200 million.



About AVERSA™ Abuse-Deterrent Transdermal Technology







Nutriband's AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent transdermal technology incorporates aversive agents into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. The AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, such as fentanyl, while making sure that these drugs remain accessible to those patients who really need them. The technology is covered by a broad intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, China, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.







About Nutriband Inc.







We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA™ technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.





The Company's website is



www.nutriband.com



. Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words ‘'believes," "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Forms 10-K and 10-Q’s, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.







Contact Information



:





Nutriband Inc.





Phone: 407-377-6695





Email:



info@nutriband.com





