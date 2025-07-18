Nutriband Inc. Announces Key Dates for Upcoming 25% Preferred Stock Dividend

Nutriband announces a 25% preferred stock dividend for shareholders, payable August 5, 2025, pending FDA approval of AVERSA product.

Nutriband Inc. has announced a 25% preferred stock dividend for its shareholders, with those on record by July 25, 2025, set to receive one preferred share for every four common shares held. The dividend will be payable on August 5, 2025. These preferred shares can be converted into common stock following FDA approval of Nutriband's AVERSA fentanyl product, which features abuse-deterrent technology aimed at improving safety for transdermal drugs while maintaining access for patients. Nutriband is focused on developing transdermal pharmaceutical products and holds a robust patent portfolio for its technology. The company includes cautionary notes about forward-looking statements regarding its business development and regulatory challenges.

Nutriband is distributing a 25% preferred stock dividend, which may enhance shareholder value and demonstrate confidence in the company's future prospects.

The preferred shares will be convertible into common stock following FDA approval of the AVERSA product, providing potential upside for investors.

AVERSA™ technology addresses a significant market need for abuse-deterrent medications, positioning Nutriband as a leader in this innovative space.

The company holds a broad intellectual property portfolio for AVERSA™, strengthening its competitive position and potential for future revenue generation.

The requirement for FDA approval of the AVERSA Fentanyl product before the preferred shares can be converted into common stock may indicate regulatory hurdles that could delay or complicate the product's market entry.

The reliance on a preferred stock dividend tied to the company's future product success may raise concerns among shareholders about the company's current financial stability and ability to generate immediate profits.

The press release emphasizes the company's potential risks and uncertainties, which could negatively impact investor confidence and perception of the company's viability and growth prospects.

What is Nutriband's preferred stock dividend?

Nutriband is issuing a 25% preferred stock dividend, with shareholders receiving one preferred share for every four common shares held.

When will shareholders receive their preferred shares?

Shareholders of record on July 25th, 2025, will receive their preferred shares on August 5th, 2025.

How does the AVERSA technology work?

The AVERSA technology incorporates aversive agents in transdermal patches to prevent the misuse and abuse of drugs, including fentanyl.

What is the significance of the FDA approval?

Each preferred share can be converted to common stock upon FDA approval of Nutriband's AVERSA fentanyl product.

Where can I find more information about Nutriband?

Additional information about Nutriband can be found on their website at www.nutriband.com.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) (NASDAQ:NTRBW) (“Nutriband” or the “Company”) is today reminding shareholders of the key dates associated with its upcoming 25% Preferred stock dividend.





Shareholders of record on July 25



th



2025 will receive one preferred share for every four shares of common stock held. The pay date for shareholders to receive their new issuance will be August. 5



th



.





Each preferred share will be convertible to one share of common stock following FDA approval of the Company’s AVERSA Fentanyl product.





If the preferred share remains unconverted it shall be entitled to a cash dividend paid from the profits of the company on an annual basis as decided by the board of Directors.







About AVERSA™ Abuse-Deterrent Transdermal Technology







Nutriband's AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent transdermal technology incorporates aversive agents into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. The AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, such as fentanyl, while making sure that these drugs remain accessible to those patients who really need them. The technology is covered by a broad intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, China, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.







About Nutriband Inc.







We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA™ technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.





The Company's website is



www.nutriband.com



. Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words ‘'believes," "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Forms 10-K’s and Forms 10-Q’s, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.







