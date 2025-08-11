Nutriband CEO Steps Down Temporarily; FDA Meeting Granted For AVERSA Fentanyl

(RTTNews) - Nutriband Inc. (NTRB, NTRBW), a pharmaceutical company, on Monday announced that Chief Executive Officer Gareth Sheridan will be stepping down from the role for three months to enter the Irish Presidential election. Co-Founder and Chairman Serguei Melnik will assume CEO duties during this period.

The Nomination Hearings, followed by the Election, will take place throughout September and October.

Serguei Melnik, with over 20 years of capital markets experience, will continue driving strategic development and prioritizing shareholder value.

The company said that the FDA has approved Nutriband's request for a meeting regarding its AVERSA Fentanyl product.

AVERSA Fentanyl is an abuse-deterrent opioid patch, aimed at preventing misuse and reducing accidental exposure to transdermal fentanyl.

The product could achieve peak annual U.S. sales of $80million to $200 million. While the initial focus is on the U.S., the company plans to expand availability to major medical markets worldwide to address the need for effective pain management.

On Friday, Nutriband closed trading 0.56% higher at $7.17 on the Nasdaq.

