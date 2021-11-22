Nutresa shares jump as trading resumes following public acquisition offer

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Colombia's largest processed food producer Nutresa NCH.CN shot up on Monday, after a trading suspension put in place because of a public acquisition offer was lifted.

Nutresa shares opened up 27.64% at 27,750 Colombian pesos ($7.07), moderating to 27,310 pesos by around 1500 GMT.

Trading was suspended on Nov. 11 after Nutresa received a public acquisition offer from Nugil SAS, controlled by financial conglomerate Grupo Gilinski, to buy between 50.1% and 62.62% of the shares in circulation.

The acquisition, which has initial authorization from Colombia's financial regulator, would take place between Nov. 29 and Dec. 17 at a share price of $7.71, raising a total of between $1.77 billion and $2.2 billion.

Nugil SAS published an advisory of the acquisition offer over the weekend.

Late on Sunday major shareholders Grupo Argos ARG.CN and Grupo SURA SIS.CN said not enough information had been made available about the possible takeover because Nugil did not present offer documents with details of the transaction before the regulator or the Colombian stock exchange.

"The lack of complete information in relation to the public acquisition creates uncertainty for the market and makes impossible a comprehensive analysis of the offer by shareholders in Grupo Nutresa SAS," Grupo Argos said in a statement.

Colombia's stock exchange said it received complete documentation early on Monday and the information is now on its website.

Grupo Gilinski said all documentation complies with the law.

Nutresa operates around Latin America, as well as in the United States and Malaysia. It makes processed meat, cookies, chocolate, coffee, pasta and ice cream and has a line of restaurants and ice cream shops.

($1 = 3,923.53 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; editing by Barbara Lewis, Kirsten Donovan)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.