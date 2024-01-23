Nutex Prices Direct Offering, Stock Plummets In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX), a health information services company, Tuesday announced a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor to purchase 66.66 million of the company's common stock at a purchase price of $0.15 per share.

The warrants have an exercise price of $0.15 per share, that are exercisable immediately and will mature in five years from the date of issuance.

Following this news, shares are trading down at around 21 percent.

Maxim Group LLC is serving as the sole placement agent of the offering.

The offering is expected to close on or about January 25.

In premarket activity, Nutex shares are trading at $0.147, down 21.37% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.