BioTech
NUTX

Nutex Health's Q3 Revenue Jumps More Than Threefold

November 20, 2025 — 06:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) reported robust earnings and revenue growth for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025, sharply outpacing its 2024 performance.

The Houston-based physician-led healthcare company operates through two divisions: the Hospital Division and the Population Health Management Division.

Net income attributable to Nutex Health for the third quarter of 2025 soared to $55.4 million or $7.76 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.8 million or $1.72 per share in the third quarter of 2024.

Total revenue for Q3 2025 climbed to $267.8 million, an increase of nearly 239.9% from $78.8 million in Q3 2024.

The Hospital division contributed $260.2 million in Q3, 2025, up from $71.7 million in the prior year, driven by higher acuity claims and success in arbitration under the Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) process.

The Population Health Management Division added $7.56 million, slightly above $7.06 million in Q3 2024.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Nutex Health reported total revenue of $723.6 million, more than tripling from $222.3 million in the same period in 2024, representing a 225.5% increase.

Net income for the nine months of 2025 reached $59 million, reversing a net loss of $9.5 million a year earlier.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at $166 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $46.9 million at the end of Q3 2024.

Total assets rose to $964.5 million in 2025 from $655.3 million at year-end 2024.

The company has also regained Nasdaq compliance following timely SEC filings.

NUTX has traded in the range of $28.12 to $184.27 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $112.19, up 13.09%, and is up over 7% at $120 in premarket trading Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NUTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.