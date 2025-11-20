Nutex Health's Q3 Revenue Jumps More Than Threefold

(RTTNews) - Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) reported robust earnings and revenue growth for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025, sharply outpacing its 2024 performance.

The Houston-based physician-led healthcare company operates through two divisions: the Hospital Division and the Population Health Management Division.

Net income attributable to Nutex Health for the third quarter of 2025 soared to $55.4 million or $7.76 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.8 million or $1.72 per share in the third quarter of 2024.

Total revenue for Q3 2025 climbed to $267.8 million, an increase of nearly 239.9% from $78.8 million in Q3 2024.

The Hospital division contributed $260.2 million in Q3, 2025, up from $71.7 million in the prior year, driven by higher acuity claims and success in arbitration under the Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) process.

The Population Health Management Division added $7.56 million, slightly above $7.06 million in Q3 2024.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Nutex Health reported total revenue of $723.6 million, more than tripling from $222.3 million in the same period in 2024, representing a 225.5% increase.

Net income for the nine months of 2025 reached $59 million, reversing a net loss of $9.5 million a year earlier.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at $166 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $46.9 million at the end of Q3 2024.

Total assets rose to $964.5 million in 2025 from $655.3 million at year-end 2024.

The company has also regained Nasdaq compliance following timely SEC filings.

NUTX has traded in the range of $28.12 to $184.27 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $112.19, up 13.09%, and is up over 7% at $120 in premarket trading Thursday.

