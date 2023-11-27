Nutex Health Targets To Regain Compliance With Minimum Bid Price Requirement On Or Before May 20

(RTTNews) - Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) has received a letter from Nasdaq granting it an additional 180-day extension, or until May 20, 2024, to evidence compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid requirement. The company intends to regain compliance on or before May 20, 2024.

Nutex Health said it will consider all available options to resolve the deficiency, including a reverse stock split. The company noted that, if the minimum bid price is not achieved within the next 180 days, it has already received shareholder approval to execute a reverse stock split and will do so at least 10 business days prior to May 20, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.