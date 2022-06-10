Markets
NUTX

Nutex Health Names Jon Bates CFO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) announced the appointment of Jon Bates as Chief Financial Officer, effective on or about June 30, 2022. Michael Bowen will remain employed with the company for the purpose of providing transition and other consulting services for an additional twelve months.

Since 2006, Bates has served as Vice President of Accounting and Corporate Controller at U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH). Prior to U.S. Physical Therapy, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer at Commerciant, L.P., Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller at National Alarm Technologies LLC, Assistant Corporate Controller at American Residential Services, Inc. and Senior Auditor at Arthur Andersen LLP.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NUTX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular