Nutex Health Names Jon Bates CFO

(RTTNews) - Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) announced the appointment of Jon Bates as Chief Financial Officer, effective on or about June 30, 2022. Michael Bowen will remain employed with the company for the purpose of providing transition and other consulting services for an additional twelve months.

Since 2006, Bates has served as Vice President of Accounting and Corporate Controller at U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH). Prior to U.S. Physical Therapy, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer at Commerciant, L.P., Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller at National Alarm Technologies LLC, Assistant Corporate Controller at American Residential Services, Inc. and Senior Auditor at Arthur Andersen LLP.

