Nutanix upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

October 28, 2024 — 05:25 am EDT

Morgan Stanley upgraded Nutanix (NTNX) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $72, up from $71. The share setup looks attractive as Nutanix positions itself to capture a portion of VMware’s greater than $5B hypervisor business, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says channel expansion with Cisco and Dell, added incentives and work on architectural changes should allow Nutanix to gain share over the next few years.

