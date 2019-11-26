Nutanix Surges, Palo Alto Plummets Ahead of a Quieter Day for Stocks

Earnings has some tech stock moving, but markets are flat ahead of a big travel day in the U.S.

Now its starting to feel like the holidays. There is less activity and stock moves are muted ahead of a big travel day in the U.S.

Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite stock futures are all flat this morning. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is off 0.3% and Europe’s FTSE 100 Index is up 0.1%.

Some stocks, however, are moving in discontinuous chunks.

Nutanix (ticker: NTNX) stock shot higher in after hours trading Monday. The enterprise cloud-storage provider beat Wall Street’s sales and earnings estimates for its fiscal first quarter. What’s more, sale guidance for the coming quarter came in higher than analysts were predicting. Shares are up 20% in premarket trading.

“Americas, which accounts for 65% of bookings, appears to be trending positively for the third straight quarter and suggests that new [vice president] of Americas Sales Kaddaras has stabilized the region,” wrote KeyBanc analyst Alex Kurtz in a Tuesday research report. Kurtz rates share the equivalent of Buy and has a $42 price target for the stock.

Palo Alto (PANW) shares, on the other hand, are down almost 8% in premarket trading. Earnings met expectations, but guidance for the coming quarter disappointed. The company expects to earn about $1.12 per share in its fiscal second quarter ending in January. Wall Street was modeling about $1.30 a share.

“After a rah-rah analyst day in September with strong three year growth targets given around [Palo’s] cloud platform strategy,” wrote Wedbush analyst Dan Ives in a Tuesday research report. “The Street will naturally be disappointed in a weak product performance out of the gates as the platform approach with customers hit a speed bump which we believe was partially execution driven.” Ives rates share the equivalent of Buy and has a $275 price target for the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) stock is also falling in premarket trading, down about 4.7%. Quarterly sales missed Wall Street expectations. Guidance for the coming fiscal year closely approximated analyst predictions.

