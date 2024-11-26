Nutanix sees Q3 revenue seasonality relative to Q2 similar to that of FY23

Says ‘happy’ with Q1 revenue performance. Comments taken from Q1 earnings conference call.
- Nutanix sees FY25 revenue $2.435B – $2.465B , consensus $2.46B
- Nutanix sees Q2 revenue $635M – $645M, consensus $632.73M
- Nutanix reports Q1 EPS 42c, consensus 32c
- Nutanix options imply 9.3% move in share price post-earnings
- Notable companies reporting after market close
