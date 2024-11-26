Nutanix sees FY25 revenue $2.435B – $2.465B , consensus $2.46B

Sees FY25 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 16% to 17%…
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on NTNX:
- Nutanix reports Q1 EPS 42c, consensus 32c
- Nutanix options imply 9.3% move in share price post-earnings
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 26, 2024
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 25 – November 29, 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.