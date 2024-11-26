Nutanix reports Q1 EPS 42c, consensus 32c

Reports Q1 revenue $591M, consensus $572.16M. “During our first quarter we delivered outperformance across our guided metrics,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix (NTNX). “We also continued to bring innovations to the market supporting our vision of becoming the leading platform for running apps and managing data, anywhere, while strengthening our partner ecosystem.” “Our first quarter results demonstrated a good balance of top and bottom line performance with 18% year-over-year ARR growth and strong free cash flow generation,” said Rukmini Sivaraman, CFO of Nutanix. “We remain focused on delivering sustainable, profitable growth.”

