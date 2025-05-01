Nutanix to Report Third Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025 on May 28, 2025

Nutanix will report Q3 fiscal 2025 financial results on May 28, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Nutanix, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, which concluded on April 30, after U.S. markets close on May 28, 2025. A conference call and webcast will be held at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT the same day to discuss the results, with access provided through a registration link for dial-in details and a livestream on the company's Investor Relations website. An archived replay of the call will also be available online shortly after the event. Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multicloud computing and cloud software, focuses on simplifying operations for organizations while delivering consistent and cost-effective solutions for data management and application deployment.

Potential Positives

Nutanix is scheduled to report its financial results for Q3 FY2025, which may provide insights into the company's performance and growth potential.

The announcement of a conference call and webcast demonstrates transparency and a commitment to keeping investors informed.

Utilizing a single platform for running applications and managing data positions Nutanix as a key player in simplifying operational processes for organizations.

Being recognized as a leader in hybrid multicloud computing can enhance Nutanix's reputation and appeal to new customers seeking efficient cloud solutions.

Potential Negatives

Press release does not provide any financial forecasts or key performance indicators, which may leave investors uncertain about the company’s fiscal health prior to the earnings report.



The release focuses solely on the upcoming earnings report and does not address any previous financial concerns or operational challenges the company may be facing.



By announcing an earnings report delay, it could signal potential issues with financial performance that may concern investors and analysts alike.

FAQ

When will Nutanix report its financial results for Q3 2025?

Nutanix will report its financial results for Q3 2025 on May 28, 2025, after U.S. markets close.

How can I access the Nutanixearnings conference call

Interested parties can access the conference call by registering at the provided link for dial-in details.

What time is the Nutanix earnings webcast scheduled?

The Nutanix earnings webcast will begin at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT on May 28, 2025.

Where can I find the archived replay of theearnings call

An archived replay of theearnings callwill be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website after the event.

What services does Nutanix offer to organizations?

Nutanix provides a single platform for running applications and managing data in hybrid multicloud environments.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SAN JOSE, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nutanix, Inc.



(NASDAQ:





NTNX





), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended April 30, 2025, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.





Nutanix will host a conference call and earnings webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results. Interested parties may access the conference call by registering at





this link





to receive dial in details and a unique PIN number. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at





ir.nutanix.com





.





An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at





ir.nutanix.com





shortly after the call.







About Nutanix







Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.





© 2025 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release contains links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site.







I





nvestor Contact







Richard Valera







ir@nutanix.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.