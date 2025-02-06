Nutanix to Report Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on February 26, 2025

Nutanix will announce Q2 fiscal 2025 financial results on February 26, 2025, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EST.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Nutanix







, Inc.



(NASDAQ:





NTNX





), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended January 31, 2025, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.





Nutanix will host a conference call and earnings webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results. Interested parties may access the conference call by registering at





this link





to receive dial in details and a unique PIN number. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at





ir.nutanix.com





.





An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at





ir.nutanix.com





shortly after the call.







About Nutanix







Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at



www.nutanix.com



or follow us on social media @nutanix.





© 2025 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).







nvestor Contact







Richard Valera







ir@nutanix.com





