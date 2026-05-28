Nutanix Q3 Earnings Top Estimates on Strong Demand and Execution

Nutanix, Inc.NTNX delivered third-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of 47 cents per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.29% and improved 11.9% year over year.



Revenues rose 10% year over year to $703.1 million, beating the consensus mark by 2.53%.



The average contract duration increased to 3.4 years from 3.1 years in the year-ago quarter. Longer contract duration can help improve revenue visibility for a subscription-heavy model while reflecting customers’ willingness to commit to longer-term platform deployments.

NTNX’s Top-Line Details for Q3

Product revenues (51.9% of total revenues) increased 5.6% year over year to $364.9 million. Support, maintenance & other services revenues (48.1% of total revenues) rose 15.2% to $338.1 million.

Nutanix Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nutanix price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nutanix Quote

Subscription revenues (94.6% of total revenues) climbed 9% to $664.8 million from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Professional services and other revenues (5.4% of total revenues) improved 30.5% to $38.3 million.

Annual recurring revenues (ARR) grew 15% year over year to $2.43 billion, reflecting continued momentum in the company’s subscription model.



Nutanix added 730 new logos, up 18% year over year, signaling continued customer acquisition despite what management described as a dynamic environment. The company’s cumulative customer count rose to 31,710 by the end of the quarter, reflecting the steady expansion of its installed base.

NTNX’s Operating Details for Q3

In the fiscal third quarter, Nutanix’s non-GAAP gross margin contracted 40 basis points year over year to 87.8%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 8% year over year to $460.5 million.



Non-GAAP operating income totaled $156.5 million, up 14.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP operating margin was 22.3%, up 80 bps from the year-ago quarter. The company highlighted that operating income expanded from the prior-year period, driven by improved operating leverage alongside revenue growth.

NTNX’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of April 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments totaled $2.01 billion, up from $1.87 billion as of Jan. 31, 2026.



During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, cash generated from operating activities was $207.5 million and free cash flow was $197.2 million, underscoring the company’s ability to translate operating execution into cash even as it continues investing in growth initiatives.



Shareholder returns also received an incremental lift. Nutanix announced that its board authorized an additional $750 million of common stock under the company’s existing share repurchase program, expanding capacity for potential buybacks going forward.

NTNX Raises FY26 Guidance

NTNX raised its fiscal 2026 guidance across metrics, reflecting confidence in business momentum. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the company guided revenues to $725-$745 million and non-GAAP operating margin to 21-23%, with diluted weighted average shares outstanding expected to be approximately 292 million.



For fiscal 2026, NTNX now expects revenues of $2.82-$2.84 billion, non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 22.5% and free cash flow of $760-$780 million. Management noted that server hardware shortages and partner pricing increases continue to affect the timing of converting bookings into revenues, an impact that the updated outlook incorporates into expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter and into fiscal 2027.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, NTNX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Micron Technology MU, Ciena CIEN and Credo Technology Group CRDO are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. MU carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while CIEN and CRDO each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here



Micron Technology shares have soared 225.3% in the year-to-date period. MU is scheduled to release third-quarter 2026 results on June 24. .



Ciena shares have surged 148.9% in the year-to-date period. CIEN is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2026 results on June 4.



Credo Technology Group shares have gained 53.7% in the year-to-date period. CRDO is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 1.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nutanix (NTNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.