Nutanix price target raised to $87 from $75 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Nutanix (NTNX) to $87 from $75 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company had a solid fiscal Q1 while raising Q2 revenue 2025 free cash flow guidance, driven by renewals, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Nutanix’s share gain story remains intact with more channel partnerships.

