Nutanix price target raised to $83 from $77 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Nutanix (NTNX) to $83 from $77 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes shares are pointed higher after hours following Q1 revenue and free cash flow strength, the term-license acceleration, strong net-new adds, Q2 guide above expectations, and FY25 free cash flow guide being slightly raised that gives confidence in the FY27 targets potentially occurring earlier. However, the lead-metrics all missed, which will leave concerns about sustainable growth and level of conservatism. Despite the slight weakness in lead-metrics that can be volatile quarter-over-quarter, this was a non-narrative changing quarter, and Piper remains confident in Nutanix’s opportunities ahead, ability to execute, gain share, and drive higher free cash flow.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.