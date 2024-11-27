Nutanix price target raised to $78 from $72 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Nutanix (NTNX) to $78 from $72 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Despite Federal weakness, Nutanix outperformed expectations on the top and bottom line in fiscal Q1, says the analyst, who cites strong operating discipline, free cash flow generation and traction with the VMware opportunity to support the firm’s Overweight rating.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NTNX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.