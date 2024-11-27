Nutanix price target raised to $77 from $74 at Northland

Northland raised the firm’s price target on Nutanix (NTNX) to $77 from $74 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. FY25 free cash flow guidance was slightly raised despite no revenue raise, notes the analyst, who argues that risk remains that year-over-year ARR growth has not bottomed at 18%.
