Nutanix options imply 9.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Nutanix (NTNX) is 3.5x normal with calls leading puts 9:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 9.3%, or $6.81, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 10.1%.

