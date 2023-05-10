Nutanix (NTNX) Unveils Nutanix Central Management Platform

Nutanix NTNX recently launched a cloud-based solution that offers a single console for visibility, monitoring and management across public cloud, on-premises, hosted and edge environments — Nutanix Central.

The platform supports multi-domain use cases like federated identity and access management, global projects and categories and global fleet management. It simplifies management at a large, federated scale across endpoints enabling IT teams to deliver self-service infrastructure at scale. Its dashboard enables clients to get access to domain and cluster-level metrics, such as capacity utilization and alert summary statistics. Also, the dashboards ensure that Nutanix clients can navigate to individual domains, based on individual user role-based access control, across all the registered domains.

The Nutanix Central platform extends the universal cloud operating model of the Nutanix Cloud Platform to break down silos and simplify consistently managing apps and data anywhere. Part of the Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure license, the Central platform will allow customers to discover, deploy and manage Nutanix solutions and interoperable partner solutions.

With the latest release, Nutanix has brought in new advancements in its Nutanix Cloud Platform to support higher performance and more secure applications and data, to be managed through Nutanix Central. These capabilities are available to the customers at present.

Further, the company will deliver enhanced software-defined networking and simplified micro-segmentation capabilities across customer, partner and hyperscaler-owned networks by using Flow Virtual Networking (FVN) capabilities and Flow Network Security (FNS) features. These features will allow customers to exercise defense in depth for greater cyber resilience.

While FVN functionalities are currently available to customers, Nutanix Central and FNS functionalities are in the development stage.

Nutanix is benefiting from the solid adoption of its Hybrid cloud solutions and an expanding clientele. The company’s adoption rate of AHV hypervisor has been strong as customers continue to opt for it as a low-cost alternative to other vendor offerings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of NTNX’s third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $431.1 million, suggesting a 6.8% surge.

Nutanix currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of NTNX have gained 15.8% over the past year.

