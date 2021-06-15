Nutanix (NTNX) to Offer Era Integrated With HPE ProLiant Servers

Nutanix NTNX recently broadened its cloud partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE. Per the extended collaboration, multi-database operations and management solution — Nutanix Era — will be offered in combination with HPE ProLiant servers, as a service through HPE GreenLake.



This cloud service will be fully managed and will accelerate and simplify the deployment of applications and databases. The new service will also offer agile, elastic and pay-per-use capabilities of the cloud.



Keith White, senior vice president and general manager, HPE GreenLake Cloud Services at Hewlett Packard, noted, “Customers want to simplify database operations and management to move away from IT siloes that can often lead to higher maintenance costs, security risks, and lack of flexibility to deploy and run solutions. By building on our successful collaboration with Nutanix, together the HPE GreenLake and the Nutanix Era database operations and management software solution will increase agility, simplify operations and cut costs by delivering a fully managed cloud offering."

Notably, by using Nutanix Era, customers reported a 97% increase in database provisioning speed, reduction of downtime, leading to savings of up to $35,000 per hour, decreasing 60% reduction in storage requirements for copies and backups, and mitigating overtime work of database administrators by 50%.



However, in combination with HPE ProLiant servers, Nutanix Era becomes even more compelling. Moreover, delivering the solution as a cloud service through HPE GreenLake will enable customers to enhance database management with a single cloud-ready platform. The solutions support multi-database operations management, including Oracle Database, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, PostgresSQL and MariaDB.

