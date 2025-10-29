Nutanix (NTNX) Stock Moves -1.35%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nutanix (NTNX) closed at $68.14, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

Shares of the enterprise cloud platform services provider have depreciated by 7.15% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.92%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nutanix in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, down 2.38% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $677.02 million, reflecting a 14.56% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

NTNX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.9 per share and revenue of $2.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.28% and +15.17%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nutanix. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nutanix presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Nutanix is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.41. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.74.

It is also worth noting that NTNX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Nutanix (NTNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.