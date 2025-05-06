Nutanix (NTNX) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

Nutanix (NTNX) closed the latest trading day at $72.35, indicating a -0.11% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.95%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.87%.

The enterprise cloud platform services provider's stock has climbed by 23.56% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 16.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.54%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nutanix in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 28, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.38, showcasing a 35.71% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $625.73 million, up 19.28% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.62 per share and a revenue of $2.51 billion, indicating changes of +23.66% and +16.82%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Nutanix. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Nutanix presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Nutanix is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 44.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.23, so one might conclude that Nutanix is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, NTNX's PEG ratio is currently 2.21. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.81 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 138, this industry ranks in the bottom 45% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

