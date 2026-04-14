Nutanix (NTNX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Nutanix (NTNX) ended the recent trading session at $36.84, demonstrating a -1.25% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.96%.

The stock of enterprise cloud platform services provider has fallen by 8.06% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.93%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nutanix in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.36, marking a 14.29% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $686.48 million, up 7.43% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $2.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.73% and +11.05%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutanix. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.27% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Nutanix presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Nutanix is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.65. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.77 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that NTNX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.28. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.11 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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