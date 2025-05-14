Nutanix (NTNX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Nutanix (NTNX) standing at $81.83, reflecting a -0.69% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.21%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the enterprise cloud platform services provider had gained 31.11% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 14.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.86% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nutanix in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 28, 2025. On that day, Nutanix is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $625.73 million, up 19.28% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.62 per share and a revenue of $2.51 billion, representing changes of +23.66% and +16.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutanix. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% higher. Nutanix is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Nutanix is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.97. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.86.

It is also worth noting that NTNX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.52. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. NTNX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

