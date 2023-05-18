Nutanix (NTNX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.24, changing hands as low as $24.81 per share. Nutanix Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NTNX's low point in its 52 week range is $13.44 per share, with $33.7341 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.32.
