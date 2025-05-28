Nutanix (NTNX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Nutanix (NTNX) reported $638.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.8%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $626.12 million, representing a surprise of +2.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nutanix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Billings : $647.05 million compared to the $676.02 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $647.05 million compared to the $676.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) : $2.14 billion compared to the $2.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.14 billion compared to the $2.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Disaggregation of billings - Professional services billings : $18.48 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.78 million.

: $18.48 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.78 million. Disaggregation of billings - Subscription billings : $627.25 million compared to the $616.58 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $627.25 million compared to the $616.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. Disaggregation of billings - Other non-subscription product billings : $1.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.68 million.

: $1.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.68 million. Revenue- Support, entitlements and other services : $293.50 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $312.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

: $293.50 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $312.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%. Revenue- Product : $345.48 million versus $310.26 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.2% change.

: $345.48 million versus $310.26 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.2% change. Disaggregation of Revenue- Professional services revenue : $28 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $28.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

: $28 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $28.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. Disaggregation of Revenue- Subscription revenue : $609.66 million versus $594.37 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.3% change.

: $609.66 million versus $594.37 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.3% change. Disaggregation of Revenue- Non-portable software revenue: $0.50 million versus $2.59 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -95.5% change.

Shares of Nutanix have returned +15.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

