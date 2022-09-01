Nutanix (NTNX) Q4 Loss Narrower Than Estimated, Revenues Beat

Nutanix NTNX reported a non-GAAP fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 loss of 17 cents per share, significantly narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 39 cents. The figure was narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 26 cents per share.

Nutanix reported revenues of $385.5 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $353.9 million. The top line dropped 1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $390.7 million. NTNX noted that the average contract term length declined to 3.2 years from 3.4 years in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to higher federal businesses that usually have shorter contract term lengths.

During the fiscal fourth quarter, Nutanix’s Annual Contract Value (ACV) billings jumped 10% to $193.2 million.

Top-Line Details

Product revenues (43.8% of revenues) decreased 16.8% year over year to $168.8 million. Support, entitlements & other services revenues (56.2 % of revenues) grew 15.5% to $216.8 million.

The top line was primarily driven by growth in NTNX’s core hyper-converged infrastructure software and the solid adoption of its new capabilities. Nutanix continues to witness a strong adoption of its hybrid multi-cloud solutions across Fortune 100 and Global 2000 companies.



Subscription revenues (91% of revenues) declined 0.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $350.6 million. However, professional services revenues (6% of revenues) jumped 3.4% to $23.1 million.

Non-Portable Software revenues (3% of revenues) plunged 11.6% year over year to $11.4 million. Hardware revenues (0.1% of revenues) slumped 89.5% to $340 million.

Billings were down 7.3% year over year to $398.1 million. Nutanix’s run-rate ACV grew 17% year over year to $1.8 billion. Annual Recurring Revenues climbed 37% to $1.2 billion.

During the fiscal fourth quarter, Nutanix added 620 customers, taking the total number of clients to 22,600.

Operating Details

During the fiscal fourth quarter, Nutanix’s non-GAAP gross margin contracted 30 basis points year over year to 82.6%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 4% year over year to $355.8 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jul 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments were $1.32 billion, up from $1.30 billion at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2022.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, cash utilized through operating activities was $38 million and free cash flow was $23.2 million. During fiscal 2022, Nutanix generated $67.5 million of cash from operating activities and a free cash flow of $18.5 million.

Full-Year Highlights

Nutanix reported revenues of $1.58 billion in full fiscal 2022, up 13% year over year. ACV billings stood at $756.3 million, reflecting a 27% year-over-year rise.

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 70 basis points to 83%. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $1.40 billion compared with $1.43 billion reported a year ago.

Non-GAAP loss per share was 46 cents compared with a loss of $1.48 per share reported a year ago.

The dollar-based net retention rate (including Life of the Device – non-portable software) was 125% at the end of fiscal 2022. However, the company noted that the ongoing transition to a subscription-based business model led to a decline in the average contract term in fiscal 2022.

Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, Nutanix expects ACV billings between $210 million and $215 million. Revenues are estimated between $410 million and $415 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin is estimated to be approximately 82%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected in the range of $360-$365 million.

For the full fiscal 2023, NTNX expects ACV billings between $895 million and $900 million. Revenues are estimated in the range of $1.77-$1.78 billion.

Non-GAAP gross margin is estimated to be 82% for fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP operating expenses are projected in the range of $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion.

