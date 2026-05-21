Nutanix (NTNX) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutanix (NTNX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 16.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $686.02 million, exhibiting an increase of 7.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Nutanix metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Support, maintenance and other services' should come in at $328.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Product' at $357.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Professional services revenue' reaching $29.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Subscription revenue' will reach $654.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, the Middle East and Africa' of $170.92 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' will reach $385.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Other Americas' will reach $20.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +54.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' will likely reach $107.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' should arrive at $2.42 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.14 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total end customers' stands at 31,747 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 28,490 .

Over the past month, Nutanix shares have recorded returns of +8.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTNX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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