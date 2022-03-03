Nutanix (NTNX) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Estimated, Revenues Beat
Nutanix NTNX reported a non-GAAP second-quarter fiscal 2022 loss of 3 cents per share, significantly narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 21 cents. The figure was narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 37 cents per share.
Nutanix reported revenues of $413.1 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $407.8 million. The top line improved 19% from the year-earlier quarter’s figure of $346.4 million. NTNX noted that the average contract term length declined to 3.1 year from 3.4 years in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to higher federal business, which usually have shorter contract term length.
During the fiscal second quarter, Nutanix’s Annual Contract Value (ACV) billings jumped 37% to $217.9 million.
Top-Line Details
Product revenues (50.6% of revenues) increased 19.7% year over year to $209.2 million. Support, entitlements & other services revenues (49.4% of revenues) grew 18.9% to $203.9 million.
The top line was primarily driven by growth in NTNX’s core hyper-converged infrastructure software and the solid adoption of its new capabilities. Nutanix continues to witness a strong adoption of its hybrid multi-cloud solutions across Fortune 100 and Global 2000 companies.
Subscription revenues (90.7% of revenues) rose 22.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $374.7 million. Professional services revenues (5.3% of revenues) jumped 26.3% to $22.1 million.
Non-Portable Software revenues (3.5% of revenues) plunged 33.2% year over year to $14.5 million. Hardware revenues (0.5% of revenues) increased 38.5% to $1.8 million.
Billings were up 20.5% year over year to $464.5 million. Nutanix’s run-rate ACV grew 21% year over year to $1.68 billion. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) climbed 55% to $1.04 billion.
During the fiscal second quarter, Nutanix added 700 customers, bringing the total number of clients to 21,400.
Operating Details
During the fiscal second quarter, Nutanix’s non-GAAP gross margin expanded 110 basis points (bps) year over year to 83.8%.
Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 2% year over year to $347.3 million.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Jan 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments were $1.29 billion, up from $1.28 billion at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2022.
During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, cash generated through operating activities was $25.8 million and free cash flow was $17.2 million. During the first six months of fiscal 2022, Nutanix generated $32.7 million of cash from operating activities and a free cash flow of $15.3 million.
Outlook
For third-quarter fiscal 2022, Nutanix expects ACV billings between $195 million and $200 million. Revenues are estimated between $395 million and $400 million.
Non-GAAP gross margin is estimated to be approximately 82%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected in the range of $365-$370 million.
Nutanix raised guidance for the full fiscal. NTNX now expects ACV billings between $760 million and $765 million compared with the previously guided range of $740-$750 million. Revenues are now estimated in the range of $1.625-$1.630 billion compared with the prior range of $1.62-$1.63 billion.
Non-GAAP gross margin is now estimated to be 82.5% compared with the earlier guidance of 82%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are now projected in the range of $1.465-$1.470 billion compared with the previous estimate of $1.48-$1.49 billion.
