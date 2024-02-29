Nutanix (NTNX) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Nutanix NTNX reported non-GAAP second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of 46 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 58.62%. The company had delivered an adjusted earnings per share of 12 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Nutanix’s revenues climbed 16% year over year to $565.2 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.43% and the guided range of $545-$555 million.



The top line was primarily driven by growth in NTNX’s core hyper-converged infrastructure software and the solid adoption of its new capabilities. Nutanix continues to witness a strong adoption of its hybrid multi-cloud solutions across Fortune 100 and Global 2000 companies.



NTNX noted that the average contract term length declined to 2.8 years from three years in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to higher federal businesses that usually have shorter contract term lengths.



During the fiscal first quarter, Nutanix’s Annual Contract Value (ACV) billings jumped 23% to $329.5 million.

Nutanix Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nutanix price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nutanix Quote

Top-Line Details

Product revenues (53% of revenues) increased 19.6% year over year to $299.6 million. Support, entitlements & other services revenues (47% of revenues) rose 12.6% to $265.6 million.



Subscription revenues (94.1% of revenues) climbed 17.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $531.9 million. However, professional services revenues (4.4% of revenues) improved 6.7% to $25 million.



Billings were up 16.5% year over year to $616.5 million. Annual recurring revenues climbed 26.1% to $1.74 billion.



During the fiscal second quarter, Nutanix added 440 customers, taking the total number of clients to 25,370.

Operating Details

During the fiscal second quarter, Nutanix’s non-GAAP gross margin expanded 250 basis points year over year to 87.3%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 8% year over year to $369.4 million.



Non-GAAP operating income came in at $123.9 million compared with $70 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jan 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments were $1.64 billion, up from $1.57 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024.



During the second quarter of fiscal 2024, cash generated through operating activities was $186.4 million and free cash flow was $162.6 million.

Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Nutanix expects ACV billings between $265 million and $275 million. Revenues are estimated between $510 million and $520 million.



Non-GAAP gross margin is estimated to be approximately 85%. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected in the band of 7.5-8.5%.



For fiscal 2024, NTNX expects ACV billings between $1.09 billion and $1.11 billion. Revenues are estimated in the range of $2.12-$2.15 billion.



Non-GAAP gross margin is estimated between 85% and 86% for fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP operating margin is projected in the range of 12.5-13.5%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Nutanix carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Crowdstrike CRWD, SEMrush SEMR and Adobe ADBE are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector.



CRWD sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while SEMR and ADBE carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Crowdstrike have returned 25.7% year to date. CRWD is scheduled to release fourth-quarter and fiscal 2024 results on Mar 5.



Shares of SEMrush have lost 9.1% year to date. SEMR is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on Mar 4.



Shares of Adobe have lost 7.5% year to date. ADBE is set to release its first-quarter 2024 results on Mar 13.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nutanix (NTNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.